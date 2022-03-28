Girls H.S. Flag Football League opens season in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Three different football fields in Williamson County hosted nine different teams on a historic Sunday for the state.

The first ever high school Girls Flag Football League started up its season. It’s a pilot program backed by the Tennessee Titans, in conjunction with the TSSAA, with the hopes of growing the sport throughout Tennessee.

“It’s so exciting,” says Katie Reed, a Franklin High Senior. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a while. I just moved here. But, this is super cool.”

Signing up to play was a no-brainer for Reed.

In fact, dozens of girls across the county felt the same way, with all nine public high schools filling up rosters to participate.

“I think a lot of us have grown up playing football with our brothers and watching with our dad,” says Emmie Maumus, a Franklin High Junior. “It’s just a game we can come out and play for the first time and we’re so excited.”

How serious is the commitment to making this work? Many of the schools’ football coaches are running the girls’ teams. That includes Centennial’s Matt Kriesky.

“Just to let the girls know that this is important. We want this sport to grow and we want to continue to get bigger each year,” Kriesky says.

All nine schools will play eight games on Sundays over the next six weeks. And Nissan Stadium will host a post-season tournament to cap everything off.

“All my life I wish I could’ve just played football,” says MaKayla Beebe.

“Seeing how big it was in my family. I think it’s fun for the girls to finally feel a part of that.”

Beebe is Franklin’s volleyball coach and is helping with the flag football team.

And she’s not kidding when she says the sport is big in her family. Her dad is former NFL receiver Don Beebe.

“My dad still coaches and now it’s fun to be able to connect on even more so of a coaching level.”

The connections are a bi-product of the competition. And make no mistake, these girls are here to compete.

“We have a lot of plays, actually. And some of the guys on the guy’s team recognize them,” adds Maumus.

“I think we’re gonna be really good,” says Reed. “We have a lot of athletes on our team. Almost everyone plays a sport for Franklin.”

And now they all have a new sport. One they hope will take off across the state.

“Man, we’re gonna learn and go on the fly and adjust as we go. But, these girls are excited. I know the whole county is excited,” says Kriesky.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.