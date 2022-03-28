Franklin neighborhood eager for answers after shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Williamson County neighborhood anxiously waits for answers after a shooting at a home in their subdivision Friday night.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a home in the Stags Leap subdivision, but investigators haven’t revealed if anybody has been arrested. One person was hurt, but police also haven’t released the extent of that person’s injuries.

“We still don’t know whether it was a stranger and so we’ve all got our lights on at night now and doors double locked and security cameras going and the whole works,” Ed Kopetz, who lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened, said.

Rumors have swirled around the neighborhood since the shooting.

News4 visited the area Sunday afternoon, with many neighbors telling us they never heard a gunshot.

“Matter of fact one of our neighbors, her young daughter was out jogging when the police showed up, so she was scared to death,” Kopetz said.

A girls lacrosse game at nearby Page High School was evacuated after the shooting Friday night, before police deemed the area safe.

Williamson County investigators told News 4 over the weekend they hadn’t yet located a person of interest, who they say was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

For neighbors like Kopetz, he’ll stay on guard until he hears exactly what happened.

“[This shooting] was very surprising, like our neighbor across the street moved here from Memphis because they thought this was a very safe area and we consider it a very safe area.”

News4 will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.