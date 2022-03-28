First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week; strong storms on Wednesday

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR LATE WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS STRONG COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGHT THE MID-STATE.

It’s a cold start to our Monday with some of us waking up near that freezing mark again. You may need a few extra minutes to warm up the car before you head out the door today. Overall, today is looking quite calm with a slow increase in the cloud cover and highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight, is looking mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a few pockets of drizzle or even an isolated shower for tomorrow, especially in the morning. The rest of our Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, but much warmer with highs in the mid 70s for the day!

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday and Wednesday night as we continue to expect a line of heavy rain and strong storms to push through the Mid State. Much of the day itself on Wednesday will stay dry with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s in the afternoon. BUT, it will be a very windy day with gusts near 40 mph at times as the cold front approaches. As of now, the earliest rain is expected to arrive sometime Wednesday evening and continue through Wednesday night. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding and any thunderstorm could produce damaging wind gusts. More details to follow in the coming days!

All of that rain should taper off by Thursday morning, though don’t be too surprised to see just a leftover shower during the first part of the day. Behind the front we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 60s. More sunshine is in store for our Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll just have to keep an eye out for an overnight shower Saturday night as of now.

