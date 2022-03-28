Cross Plains event remembers missing mother, daughter

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend, family members remembered a missing woman and her daughter who haven’t been seen for 18 years.

The case of Jennifer Wix and two-year-old Adrianna has been classified as a homicide in 2013. The family says that haven’t given up hope to find out what happened to them.

According to family, Jennifer Wix and Adrinana were last seen on March 25, 2004.

On Saturday, they held an event at Kilgore Park in Cross Plains to bring awareness to the case. The family drafted a flyer to gain traction and new information for the case.

The family told News 4 that they believe that someone could have a small bit of information to help piece the case together. An anonymous tip line has been setup. and the number is 615-562-0817. The reward us $25,000 for information leading to a conviction.

