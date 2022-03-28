NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Last week, the closest images of the sun ever taken were released to the public.

These images were captured in early March by the European space agency’s “Solar Orbiter,” a spacecraft about 46 million miles away from the sun. This incredible 83-million-pixel image shows the sun’s full disk, and its outer atmosphere called the corona in the highest resolution ever.

Even better images are coming soon.

On Saturday, the Solar Orbiter was even closer at about 30 million miles away from the sun. These images will be released in a few weeks from now.

No other spacecraft equipped with a camera has ever been this close to the sun.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe gets within a few million miles of the sun due to the extremely high temperatures at those distances. The spacecraft can’t carry a sun-facing camera.

The solar orbiter is trying to figure out one of the greatest mysteries about our sun - which is why are temperatures hotter at higher altitudes than on the surface of the sun.

Temperatures on the surface of the sun are “only” about 9,000 degrees Fahrenheit. But temperatures in Corona, the outer atmosphere of the sun, soar to around one-point-eight million degrees Fahrenheit.

