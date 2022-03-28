Church evacuated after smoke spotted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a possible fire at a church in West Nashville on Monday morning.

According to NFD, there was smoke spotted inside the West Nashville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Old Charlotte Pike. Firefighters evacuated the building, which is used as a day care during the week.

Fire crews worked the building but were unable to find a fire. The cause of the smoke is under investigation.

