Church evacuated after smoke spotted

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a possible fire at a church in West Nashville on Monday morning.

According to NFD, there was smoke spotted inside the West Nashville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Old Charlotte Pike. Firefighters evacuated the building, which is used as a day care during the week.

Fire crews worked the building but were unable to find a fire. The cause of the smoke is under investigation.

