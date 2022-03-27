Trial for man accused of fatally stabbing two others begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The trial begins Monday for a man that is accused of killing two men outside a Midtown bar on Dec 21, 2019.

Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Two years ago, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed and killed outside The Dogwood Bar. Their friend Aj Bethurum suffered serious injuries to his eye and arm.

In December of 2019, police said Mosley also made unwanted advancements on a woman inside the bar. She was with the three men and they stepped in.

A fight then broke out and moved outside when the stabbing occurred. After a four-day manhunt, Mosley was found and arrested at a home on Petway Road in Cheatham County on Christmas Day. All three of the men who intervened were students at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.

Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charges. News4 Nashville will have coverage of the trial Monday.

