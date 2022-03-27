Advertisement

Putnam County Mayor announces opening of new park


The new Hope Park in Putnam County.
The new Hope Park in Putnam County.(Randy Porter)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter announced Sunday that the county’s new park is dedicated to the community after the devastation of the 2020 tornadoes.

“Hope Park” is located in the 2020 Tornado zone on North McBroom Chapel Road. It was built by donations made of local businesses and over 100 people.

“The new park is a place of peace and hope for a community that experienced so much devastation,” Porter said on social media. “Special thanks to John Albertson and the Putnam County Parks crew for working so tirelessly to make this happen. Also [thank] TENNGREEN for generously organizing all the fundraising efforts.”

The park will be open from morning to night seven days a week.

In his post on social media, Porter went on to thank several other local businesses for their donations and labor, including Lowe’s Corporation, TN Farmer’s Insurance Agencies, and Holloway and Sons Construction.

The Lowe’s Corporation donated a $90,000 grant for the park’s pavilion. Click here for the full list of contributors mentioned in the mayor’s post.

