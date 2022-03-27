Police arrest man for driving recklessly on interstate, West End Ave.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man caught on radar driving 95 mph on Interstate 440 earlier this month.

According to an arrest affidavit, Corey L. Booker, was observed by an officer traveling west on I-440 near the 21st Avenue/Hillsboro Pike exit just before 6:30 p.m. on March 15. The officer said Booker was clocked at 95 mph.

The officer attempted a stop the vehicle. The vehicle briefly moved to the shoulder before pulling back onto the interstate. The vehicle maintained a speed of around 55 mph with its right turn signal on. The vehicle then exited at West End Avenue where it stopped at the light at the top of the ramp. The officer contacted Booker who said he would stop where he felt safe. The officer told him they were safe and he stated that he would not stop there. The officer asked Booker to step from the vehicle. The defendant then passed over the double yellow line and made a left turn onto Murphy Road through a red light. Traffic at West End Avenue and Murphy Road was very congested at the time.

The officer said the “defendant’s actions put his two passengers, the other motorists and himself in extreme danger.”

Metro Police did not pursue the car further. Booker was identified after his information was obtained from the car dealer where he purchased the vehicle. The vehicle had a temporary license plate.

Booker remains jailed on Sunday after his arrest on Thursday morning on charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.

