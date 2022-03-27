Hundreds of people volunteer in TDOT clean up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Volunteers worked today to pick up trash across Sumner county. It’s part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign.

Hundreds of volunteers cleaned up along roadways and riverbanks. TDOT says there are over one hundred million pieces of litter around the state that need to pick up.

“Litter is an enormous issue in the state of Tennessee,” Denise Baker, TDOT Transportation Program Supervisor said. “Not only does it cause an environmental impact, but it has a health and safety impact. And these volunteers today are doing something about it.”

The event was just one of many cleanup events TDOT is holding during the spring. If you want to get involved, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com.

