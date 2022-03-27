Advertisement

Country artist Jeff Carson dies after heart attack


Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996 in Universal City, Calif. The country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music award-winner Jeff Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday, his publicist announced. He was 58.

Carson retired from music in 2009 to become a police officer with the Franklin Police Department and remained an officer when he died.

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone. One thing is for certain – Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better!” the Franklin Police Department said in post on social media. “Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service and song.”

Jeffrey Lee Herndon, known musically by Jeff Carson, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, and began his musical career early on singing in church. After forming a band in Rogers, Arkansas, Carson eventually moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally before moving to Nashville where he began recording demos, including Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ to Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See It Now!”), Reba McEntire (“The Heard Is A Lonely Hunter), Tim McGraw (”I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”), Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror”) among others.

In 1995, Chuck Howard was instrumental in getting Carson his recording contract at Curb Record, and soon a single, “Yeah Buddy,” was released to radio. This was his first charting single and was followed up with “Not on Your Love,” which went No. 1. The following single, “The Car,” became a top-five hit, topping out at No. 2, and won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for “Video of the Year.” In total, Carson’s career achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart.

Carson returned to music in 2019 singing a singles deal with MC1 Nashville to recut and release a previously recorded song “God Save The World,” which charted on the Music Row Top 40 chart. Most recently he signed with Encore Music Group and has been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to released later this year that included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills and Craig Morgan.

Last Sunday Carson was involved in a benefit concert for Franklin Police Sgt. Sean Finn, who has been hospitalized with COVID pneumonia since Jan. 1.

Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon, sister Karen Spurlock, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

It is with sadness we confirm the passing of Jeff Carson.

Posted by Jeff Carson on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
Man arrested for attaching Apple Watch to girlfriend’s car
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville
Family members remembered a missing woman and her daughter on Saturday. Jennifer and...
Family members gather to remember missing mother and daughter
Family members remembered a missing woman and her daughter on Saturday. Jennifer and...
Remembering missing mother and daughter