1 killed in crash on Highway 231 south of Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 231 south of Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, according to troopers.

The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 231 near the intersection of Holloway Circle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person had died in the crash, but details on what happened are not available. Troopers are investigating the accident.

