Vanderbilt football holds first spring scrimmage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt’s football team scrimmaged for the first time this spring on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Juniors Mike Wright and Ken Seals alternated series at quarterback to start Saturday’s scrimmage.

Wright led the offense to its first score after a screen pass to Rocko Griffin, who turned it up the sidelines for a big gain, and capped the drive with a 23-yard pass to Will Sheppard on the slant route.

Freshman quarterback AJ Swann also made some nice throws, including a long completion to Quincy Skinner.

It’s Wright who has taken a leadership role of the Commodore offense.

“I think he’s improved as a runner and a thrower. He’s made some cuts this spring in the run game and I think he’s improved his agility, throwing the ball and playing within the offense too,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “Everyone has gained a comfort with Coach (Joey) Lunch and the system, and that’s allowing for that natural ability to come out too.”

New coordinator Nick Howell saw his defensive team make plays during the scrimmage. Saturday’s scrimmage ended when sophomore linebacker Daniel Gaw scooped up a bad snap from inside the 5 and ran 77 yards for a touchdown.

The defense beat the offense 48-44 in the scrimmage.

Running back Re’mahn Davis continues working toward a return from surgery on a toe ligament that ended his season last September. He did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage.

The Black & Gold game is set for April 16 at 1 p.m.

