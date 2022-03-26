Tullahoma Police are searching for missing teen with autism
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old who has autism.
According to police, 14-year-old Logan Adams was last seen around Inglewood Drive at 1:42 PM wearing an orange shirt with red pajama pants. Police say Adams has autism but is verbal.
Police say that he may have been wearing a black jacket with black shoes. He is 5′5′' and weighs 120lbs.
Police believe that Adams could be on his bicycle police described as a “beach cruiser style green bike with a pink horn.”
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Tullahoma Police Department.
