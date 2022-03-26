Tullahoma Police are searching for missing teen with autism

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old who has autism.

According to police, 14-year-old Logan Adams was last seen around Inglewood Drive at 1:42 PM wearing an orange shirt with red pajama pants. Police say Adams has autism but is verbal.

Police say that he may have been wearing a black jacket with black shoes. He is 5′5′' and weighs 120lbs.

Police believe that Adams could be on his bicycle police described as a “beach cruiser style green bike with a pink horn.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Tullahoma Police Department.

