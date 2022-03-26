Advertisement

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi enters NBA Draft

Tennessee basketball player Santiago Vescovi announced Saturday that he has decided to enter the NBA Draft.
Santiago Vescovi
Santiago Vescovi(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball player Santiago Vescovi announced Saturday that he has decided to enter the NBA Draft. The decision was encouraged by Coach Rick Barnes, he said.

“Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility,” he said.

Vescovi also thanked his team and all Vols fans for supporting him while he played at UT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols conclude first week of spring practice
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Vanderbilt hosts first spring scrimmage
Vanderbilt football holds first spring scrimmage
Rae Burrell
Lady Vols season ends in Sweet 16 after 76-64 loss to Louisville