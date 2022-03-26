TBI work to locate missing 72-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday as they work to locate a missing man.

TBI said in a tweet that they are looking for Daniel James Dewey, 72, of Knox County.

TBI agents said in the tweet that Daniel was last seen in Knoxville, TN on March 23rd. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Daniel James Dewey, a 72-year-old missing from Knox County.



Daniel is 6', 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel at this time.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/vMtofNvCGY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 26, 2022

Authorities added that Daniel has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865)215-2443 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

