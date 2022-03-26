Advertisement

Police charge man with homicide after fatally stabbing uncle


Police arrest John Bond Sr.
Police arrest John Bond Sr.(Metro PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a man Saturday who has been charged with criminal homicide after fatally stabbing his uncle.

According to police, 33-year-old John Bond Sr. fatally stabbed his uncle, 61-year-old Dwight Bond, at his uncle’s apartment on 15th Avenue North.

Police also mention that John was charged with two counts of attempted murder for stabbing his parents at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at their Kings Lane home. Police say that John’s father shot him during the attack and called the police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vaught and friend sharing laughs following trial
Affidavit and Tik Tok reveal more information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
Glass from shattered car windows found in parking lot
Guests express frustration following dozens of car break-ins at Antioch hotel
Seen this man? Contact TBI!
TBI work to locate missing 72-year-old man
Page HS evacuated
WSCO continues search for person of interest from Friday night shooting