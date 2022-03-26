Police charge man with homicide after fatally stabbing uncle
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a man Saturday who has been charged with criminal homicide after fatally stabbing his uncle.
According to police, 33-year-old John Bond Sr. fatally stabbed his uncle, 61-year-old Dwight Bond, at his uncle’s apartment on 15th Avenue North.
Police also mention that John was charged with two counts of attempted murder for stabbing his parents at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at their Kings Lane home. Police say that John’s father shot him during the attack and called the police.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.