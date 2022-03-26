Page High School evacuated following alleged shooting

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A lacrosse game at Page High School was evacuated by police Friday after an alleged shooting.

Williamson County Police officials told News4 that community members need to avoid the area as they search for a man who shot someone in the subdivision behind the school located at 6281 Amo Rd.

Police issued a tweet saying for community members to avoid the Stags Leap area and Arno Rd near the high school until further notice as they continue to search for the person of interest.

ALERT.....Please avoid the Stags Leap area and Arno Rd near Page HS until further notice. @WCSO_Sheriff is looking for a person of interest. Only description we have is he's wearing light colored jeans and a sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/wmZHSYUUlA — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) March 26, 2022

The only description given by the police is that he is wearing a sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

The victim was transported however police offered no further comment on the situation.

WSCO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades will deliver a press conference with more information later Friday evening.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.

