MNPD launches first ever app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced Friday the launch of the police department’s first-ever app.

Chief Drake said the app has many features that will help connect both the department and the community in a fun and easy way.

“I’m excited that our new MNPD App provides a one-stop platform for Nashvillians to receive a wealth of information about their police department, including a guide on how to begin a law enforcement career with us,” Chief Drake said. “Also included are media releases concerning investigations in progress, data dashboards, crime maps, precinct locations, and much more.”

Some of the features the app has included:

- Direct access to Crime Stoppers for providing information about criminal suspects;

- Residents can quickly determine the location of and receive information about their police precinct by entering an address;

- Direct access to content on the MNPD’s primary Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & YouTube platforms;

- Direct access to the MNPD’s media releases;

- Direct access to the locations of vehicle crashes that may be slowing traffic;

- Direct access to the department’s Data Dashboards that provide a great deal of MNPD statistical information;

- Direct link to Hub Nashville, through which residents can receive information or express a concern about a myriad of issues;

- Direct access to information about Victim Services;

- Direct access to recognize an MNPD employee for outstanding work.

The app is accessible by searching Metro Nashville Police in either the App Store or Google Play.

