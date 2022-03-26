Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just as Penny Hardaway left the NCAA tournament saying Memphis Basketball is back, it’s IARP case is also back and the allegations now worse than before.

Memphis faces seven total violations.

Four level one, and two level two, according to the Commercial Appeal who received the latest notice of allegations.

Those are the most serious NCAA violations.

Penny Hardaway is named in one of the level one and two level two violations from May 2019 to February 2021.

The allegations site Hardaway “Failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the Men’s Basketball Program.”

The University of Memphis responded to the allegations, denying them and suggested they’re not level one worthy.

In a response letter they said:

“UM has presented facts that show institutional control, ongoing and appropriate monitoring, cooperation, a culture of compliance and head coach responsibility.”

Memphis was originally under investigation into James Wiseman who received money to move to Memphis from Penny Hardaway before he was hired as the Tigers head coach.

The NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible, but he still played in three games.

He was then suspended for 11 games.

We reached out to the University of Memphis, and, in a statement, they said:

“The University of Memphis is not permitted to comment due to the ongoing IARP process.”

