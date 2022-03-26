Man wanted after allegedly shooting woman in park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department said Friday that they are looking for a man who has several warrants out against him.

CPD said they are looking for Jaquez Taylor, 23, who has warrants for Aggravated Assault.

According to police, he was involved in an altercation at 213 Crossland Ave. on March 20th. The altercation resulted in a 24-year-old woman being shot in the neck and abdomen.

Authorities said her injuries were non-life-threatening and she has been treated and released from the hospital.

Taylor is described as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, and is believed to be in the Dickson, TN area.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Koski at (931)648-0656, ext. 5286.

