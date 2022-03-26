Guests express frustration following dozens of car break-ins at Antioch hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last weekend, dozens of hotel guests in Antioch woke up to find their car windows shattered, belongings askew, and glass everywhere.

Guests at the Comfort Inn and Suites and Best Western Plus in Antioch, located in the area of 400 Collins Park Dr., had many cars damaged after someone smashed car windows in each hotel parking lot.

Lauren Johnson, a preschool administrator from Central Illinois, told News4 her experience when dealing with Comfort Inn Staff following the incident.

“It wasn’t until someone said at the complimentary breakfast that we should all get a free dinner due to all car break-ins. That’s when my husband and I went outside to find the damage,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her family drove their new car from their home in Illinois, intending to go to their destination in Orlando, Florida. They had only planned to stay at the Comfort Inn in Antioch for one night after a long day of driving.

Numerous cars broken into in Antioch (News4)

“I have called the corporate office for Comfort Inn and Suites, and they can’t get ahold of the hotel manager, I called Expedia, but they can’t get ahold of the hotel manager,” Johnson had said in a Facebook post. “Eventually, the corporate office did offer me 32,000 bonus points if I was approved for their credit card and spent $1000 after approval. To me, this is complete and total neglect.”

Johnson was later gifted 4,000 points from the hotel instead of a refund. However, she said that this is approximately worth half of a free room and that she would be expected to stay at the hotel two more times to qualify for a free room.

Metro Nashville Police told News4 that only one car had something stolen out of the vehicle in the Comfort Inn parking lot, whereas the other cars were left with thousands of dollars in damages with no property reported stolen.

Johnson added that Comfort Inn and Suites corporate office said they refused to pay for the damage done to the car and the rental car.

When asked about the incident for a second time, Comfort Inn and Suites offered News4 no comment.

