Detectives look for man who punched two women on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is being sought after by Metro Nashville Police officers Friday after physically assaulting two women in early March.

Central Precinct detectives said after a verbal argument on Broadway at 2nd Avenue, an unidentified man began punching two women.

The victims told police that the argument turned physical when the suspect rushed one of the women and began punching her. When the second woman attempted to intervene, she was also struck, leaving both women with head injuries.

MNPD described the suspect as a man with a blonde hair bun and tattoos on both arms. He appears to be in his 20s and is 5′10″ with a thin build.

Authorities said he fled in a dark gray sedan with dark window tint and a dark license plate cover, possibly an Infiniti Q50.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the car is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

