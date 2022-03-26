Day of Caring event celebrates local families Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Center held an event called “Day of Caring” Friday to celebrate Nashville families.

Several local families were gifted with a free bike inside Music City Center Friday morning.

American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics held their annual “Day of Caring” event, where they gifted 13 local families with bikes explicitly designed for their disability.

The recipients of the bikes have genetic disorders, including Angelman Syndrome and MPS 1 Hurler Syndrome.

As many parents do, Ericka Barrett and her husband teach their 10-year-old son, Taylor, how to ride his new bike.

“He was diagnosed in 2013 with Angelman Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic disorder that’s in one and 20,000 kids,” said Ericka Barrett, a Nashville resident.

The moment she saw her son on the bike brought her to happy tears.

“I have a bike, his sister had a bike, so this is just amazing,” said Barrett.

She’s had a strong desire to purchase Taylor a bike before now, but it was expensive.

“So, to get it at no cost and make it just affordable for our family is priceless,” Barrett exclaimed.

Receiving an adaptive bike was a priceless moment for Mandy Sinard as she buckled in her three-year-old, Charlie Grace. She was diagnosed with MPS-1.

“For everyone, just take time, and to give Charlie this gift of a bicycle is just such a blessing,” said Sinard.

Today marked this year’s American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics “Day of Caring” event. They gave families with children who have genetic disorders

bicycles designed specifically for each child.

“It’s a moment to step away from science and see the people that we’re here to help and bring a smile to the face of these children,” said Dr. Bruce Korf, the President of the ACMG Foundation.

Several smiling faces were accompanied by two thumbs up as the children enjoyed their new bikes.

“When he got on that bike today, it gave me a peace of knowing that he can do anything,” said Barrett.

