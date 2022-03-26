Affidavit and Tik Tok reveal more information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New information emerged Saturday following the conviction of a former Vanderbilt nurse.
A jury found former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide following accusations that she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in Dec. 2017.
Saturday morning, the District Attorney’s office sent News4 several pieces of evidence following her trial. The first piece of evidence is a statement on behalf of the jury’s conviction:
The second piece of evidence was an affidavit obtained by News4. According to the affidavit, Vaught was charged with perjury in Sumner County on Aug. 20th, 2020, when she attempted to buy two rifles from Blue Line Gun Store in Gallatin.
When filling out the form for the right to acquire the gun, the question, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than a year?” Vaught signed the document, certifying and claiming that she was not indited for any crime.
According to the affidavit, Blue Line employees denied her request for a gun, and Vaught told employees she had “some court stuff going on,” and she said that “might be why she was denied.”
The final piece of evidence obtained by News4 was a Tik Tok user @the.nurse.erica posted online. The Tik Tok depicts Vaught and the user visiting from Las Vegas, discussing the verdict.
When asked about what message she had for a nursing student or anyone going into the nursing profession in light of this verdict, this is what Vaught had to say:
The Tik Tok depicts the two women laughing and discussing memes made throughout the trial by other nurses in light of her conviction for criminally negligent homicide.
