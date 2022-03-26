Affidavit and Tik Tok reveal more information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New information emerged Saturday following the conviction of a former Vanderbilt nurse.

A jury found former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide following accusations that she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in Dec. 2017.

Saturday morning, the District Attorney’s office sent News4 several pieces of evidence following her trial. The first piece of evidence is a statement on behalf of the jury’s conviction:

“The jury’s conviction of Radonda Vaught was not an indictment against the nursing profession or the medical community. This case was and always has been about the gross neglect by Radonda Vaught that caused the death of Charlene Murphey. This was not a ‘singular’ or ‘momentary’ mistake. Multiple health care professionals were on the jury. The jury found a series of decisions were made by Vaught to ignore her nursing training and instead failed to adhere to safety protocols that proved to be fatal. The jury felt this level of care was so far below the proper standard of a reasonable and prudent nurse that the verdict was justified.”

The DA sent this image of the pill bottle to News4 (DA)

The second piece of evidence was an affidavit obtained by News4. According to the affidavit, Vaught was charged with perjury in Sumner County on Aug. 20th, 2020, when she attempted to buy two rifles from Blue Line Gun Store in Gallatin.

When filling out the form for the right to acquire the gun, the question, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than a year?” Vaught signed the document, certifying and claiming that she was not indited for any crime.

According to the affidavit, Blue Line employees denied her request for a gun, and Vaught told employees she had “some court stuff going on,” and she said that “might be why she was denied.”

The final piece of evidence obtained by News4 was a Tik Tok user @the.nurse.erica posted online. The Tik Tok depicts Vaught and the user visiting from Las Vegas, discussing the verdict.

When asked about what message she had for a nursing student or anyone going into the nursing profession in light of this verdict, this is what Vaught had to say:

“Go to school to be a nurse. It’s a scary place to work in, more than just this, more than just [screwing] up to the extent that you could be responsible for someone’s death.” – Vaught.

The Tik Tok depicts the two women laughing and discussing memes made throughout the trial by other nurses in light of her conviction for criminally negligent homicide.

