VU studios showcases production technology, LED wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s not just skyscrapers and new fancy restaurants that show Nashville’s effort to keep up with the Jones’ in cities across the country.

VU is showcasing production technology, where you need to see it to believe it. They feature a LED Wall that is 25 feet wide by 10 feet tall. This screen is the latest in unreal game engine design, and the backbone of virtual production.

“We believe this is gonna be the future,” VU Studio Producer Megan Hill said.

With a push of a button, they can create stunning imagery. The screen can showcase all sorts of locations like the mountains and of course, Nashville.

All these scenes are so clear and clean the belief is, they’ll eventually replace actual movie sets. And give Nashville the technology to not just be Music City, but Movie City.

To learn more about the VU studios, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.