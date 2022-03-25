Advertisement

VU studios showcases production technology, LED wall


By Terry Bulger
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s not just skyscrapers and new fancy restaurants that show Nashville’s effort to keep up with the Jones’ in cities across the country.

VU is showcasing production technology, where you need to see it to believe it. They feature a LED Wall that is 25 feet wide by 10 feet tall. This screen is the latest in unreal game engine design, and the backbone of virtual production.

“We believe this is gonna be the future,” VU Studio Producer Megan Hill said.

With a push of a button, they can create stunning imagery. The screen can showcase all sorts of locations like the mountains and of course, Nashville.

All these scenes are so clear and clean the belief is, they’ll eventually replace actual movie sets. And give Nashville the technology to not just be Music City, but Movie City.

To learn more about the VU studios, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Former Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide
Verdict read in Nurse case
Verdict read in Nurse case
Man being sought after by MNPD
Investigators search for man in connection to March murder
Man recovering from hit and run
Man recovering from hit and run
Late season wind chills
Late season cold blast this weekend