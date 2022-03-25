TDOT: Construction to start on phase 2 of I-24 SMART Corridor next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is expected to announce the start of phase 2 of the Interstate SMART Corridor.

Starting on April 3, crews will work on 67 overhead gantries along the corridor from Nashville to Murfreesboro. These gantries, part of the new Intelligent Transportation Systems, will be over the east and westbound lanes of I-24 between mile markers 53 and 70.

I-24 is an integral part of the Nashville-Davidson County transportation network and a major route for commuters and freight. Since 2005, traffic volumes have increased by more than 60 percent in the Murfreesboro-Rutherford County segments of l-24. Further widening of the interstate is not financially feasible, nor will it solve the congestion issues along the corridor.

This construction will impact traffic during the overnight hours. Crews are expected to work on two weeks on, one-week off schedule as long as weather permits. Crews will start on the stretch from mile marker 55 to 60 on April 3.

Double right-lane closure eastbound and single left-lane closure westbound will be used to set up equipment. Here is the work on the eastbound lanes

Rolling roadblock eastbound will be used to fly the gantry and attach to the uprights.

Here is the work on the westbound lanes:

Double right lane closure westbound and single left lane closure eastbound will be used to set up equipment.

Rolling roadblock westbound will be used to fly the gantry and attach to the uprights.

TDOT said the construction should last until November when the gantries will become operational. Crews will begin testing the gantries over the following months.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in December 2021.

The I-24 SMART Corridor project will integrate freeway and arterial roadway elements, along with physical, technological, and operational improvements, to provide drivers accurate, real-time information and to actively manage traffic for a more reliable commute.

To get weekly updates on the construction, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.