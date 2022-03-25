SUV knocks light pole over on I-24, endangering other drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A SUV drove into a light pole Wednesday evening on I-24.

A jaw-dropping scene shut down the interstate for about 15 minutes after an SUV drove into a light pole, knocking it into the interstate and taking off.

The light pole came inches from falling on Brandon O’Brien’s car while driving down I-24 Around 11:40 Wednesday night.

“I was driving home, and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’” O’Brien exclaimed.

The crash happened on I-24 near the Ellington Parkway and Spring Street Exit heading towards Downtown Nashville. It was all caught on video from the camera on O’Brien’s Tesla.

“Fortunately, I was able to hit the breaks on the tesla and come to a complete stop. I thought I was going to have some damage, but I didn’t have any damage to the car thankfully,” O’Brien said he stopped just in time because the pole barely missed his car.

“Literally, it could have been a whole different situation today. I mean, I could have been in the hospital. I could have had a completely wrecked car. It could have been a headache, and not knowing who did it could have been just as frustrating because someone who just leaves from an accident not knowing or caring if anyone else is okay. That’s just not cool.”

O’Brien saw a car drive over the light pole, which damaged the vehicle.

“His tires were flattened, and his rims were bent, and after that, traffic was at a standstill,” O’Brien explained.

The SUV driver crashed into the concrete barrier in the middle of the interstate before taking off. He still hasn’t been identified.

“It’s just fortunate that no one was injured. I don’t know the status of the driver—the one who caused the accident. I don’t know what their situation is. I know they have a badly damaged vehicle,” O’Brien said.

Metro police say the light pole and broken glass were cleared from the interstate within 15 minutes. At this time, no one is facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.