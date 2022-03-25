Advertisement

Steven Wiggins takes plea deal on federal charges


The man already on death row for the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Daniel Baker has taken a plea deal on federal charges against him.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man already on death row for the murder of Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Daniel Baker has taken a plea deal on federal charges against him.

In the federal case against him, Steven Wiggins received a life sentence plus ten years. However, he’s already on death row after receiving a death sentence last year.

In this case, the government has agreed to drop the death penalty in order to save Daniel Baker’s widow from going through another case.

Baker was a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy when he was shot and killed by Wiggins during a routine stop in 2018. Authorities said Wiggins then took off in his patrol car with Baker in it and set it on fire.

Ericka Castro-Miles is also charged in this case. She has not gone to trial yet.

The sentencing date for Wiggins will be April 20.

