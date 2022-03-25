Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Brentwood man

James Cox, age 82.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Brentwood on Friday morning.

TBI and Brentwood Police are looking for 82-year-old James Cox, who was last seen Thursday morning in Brentwood. Cox is 6′2″ and roughly 200 lbs.

Cox has a medical condition that can make it difficult for him to return home without assistance.

TBI said he may be driving an orange 2004 Nissan 350Z with a Tennessee plate: NPA440

For anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts, please call 615-371-0160.

