Silver Alert issued for missing Brentwood man
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Brentwood on Friday morning.
TBI and Brentwood Police are looking for 82-year-old James Cox, who was last seen Thursday morning in Brentwood. Cox is 6′2″ and roughly 200 lbs.
Cox has a medical condition that can make it difficult for him to return home without assistance.
TBI said he may be driving an orange 2004 Nissan 350Z with a Tennessee plate: NPA440
For anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts, please call 615-371-0160.
