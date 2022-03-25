Over a thousand DES customers without power following car crash

BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) – A car accident Friday left over 1,000 residents without power according to Dickson Electric System.

DES said in a tweet that a car accident along Highway 100 and North Tidwell Road caused serious damage to the electric system.

We have a 💥LARGE💥 outage affecting 1,161 customers in the Bon Aqua community due to a car accident along Highway 100 and North Tidwell Road. The accident caused serious damage to our system including a broken pole which must be replaced. pic.twitter.com/degWY30swY — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) March 25, 2022

This damage resulted in a large outage affecting 1,161 residents in the Bon Aqua community.

The damage is connected to a broken pole that crews began working on to complete for the next four to five hours.

DES officials added in the tweet that customers affected can expect the outage to last for that amount of time as crews work quickly and safely to restore power.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the car accident.

