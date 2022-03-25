Advertisement

Over a thousand DES customers without power following car crash


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) – A car accident Friday left over 1,000 residents without power according to Dickson Electric System.

DES said in a tweet that a car accident along Highway 100 and North Tidwell Road caused serious damage to the electric system.

This damage resulted in a large outage affecting 1,161 residents in the Bon Aqua community.

The damage is connected to a broken pole that crews began working on to complete for the next four to five hours.

DES officials added in the tweet that customers affected can expect the outage to last for that amount of time as crews work quickly and safely to restore power.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the car accident.

