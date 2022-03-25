Nashville man sentenced to 17 years for drugs and firearms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Unite States Department of Justice announced on Friday that a Nashville man had been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for multiple incidents of drug distribution and stolen firearms.

In December 2018, Kedrick Ross, 26 years old at the time and already a convicted felon, was arrested in possession of a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun and drugs near Watkins College of Art in Nashville.

Six months later while out on bond, Ross was arrested again with stolen guns and drugs in a Cumberland public housing development. Then yet again, in September 2019, with more guns and drugs. The last arrest involved his 3-year-old son, who was left unattended and shot himself in the head with one of the stolen guns, leaving him critically injured.

Ross reportedly attempted to obstruct this investigation by persuading his cousin to falsely claim the gun in question belonged to her deceased husband.

Ross pled guilty to the long list of firearms and drugs charges in December 2020.

“Because of Ross’s continued lifestyle of drug dealing and other criminal activity, an innocent child sustained life-altering injuries,” said U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. “Too often, the reckless conduct of those involved in criminal activity results in tragic, unintended consequences as this case demonstrates. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue our pursuit of those who choose a lifestyle of crime without regard to innocent persons.”

