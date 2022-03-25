Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is charged with capital murder after a body was found at an apartment on Newson Road in Huntsville Friday morning.

Charles Edward Allen, 72, of Huntsville was reported missing to Huntsville police shortly after 6 a.m. Friday and was later found dead by a family member. The Madison County Coroner’s Office ruled Allen’s death a homicide Friday evening.

According to HPD, Antonio DeWayne Palmer, 38, is charged with capital murder following the incident. Nashville Metro police located Palmer in the victim’s car and arrested him. He will be extradited to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail next week.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page HS evacuated
WSCO continues search for person of interest from Friday night shooting
Farrah is still recovering from her injuries
GRAPHIC: Dog recovers at animal rescue after being shot in the face
Saturday morning news update
Saturday morning news update!
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Nurse Vanderbilt reaction
Former Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide