Man arrested for pulling a knife outside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday afternoon for causing a scene outside a bar on Broadway while holding a knife.

According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Ryan Edwards was asked to leave the Nashville Underground bar on Broadway around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

During his departure, Edwards threw a chair and pushed over a sign near the entrance of the bar. Edwards then became aggressive, pulled a knife on another man at the bar, and was holding it with the blade visible, according to the affidavit.

The man said he feared Edwards might use the knife to injure him, so he kicked Edwards in the shin, causing him to drop the knife and run, just as officers arrived to the scene.

Police caught up to Edwards after a brief foot chase. He told officers he was only at the bar to drink water and he was holding a corkscrew, not a knife, the affidavits states.

The officers were able to recover the knife from the scene, following Edwards’ arrest.

Edwards is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

