Late season cold blast this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trees are blooming, and spring break vacations are getting underway, but freezing temperatures return this weekend.

We’re under a threat of frost across the Midstate and wind chills in the 20s. This late-season cold shot comes in from the Great Lakes and the upper Midwest. Those areas are going to experience record cold temperatures this weekend.

Middle Tennessee will not see the freezing temperatures come in until Saturday night into Sunday morning. After that, temperatures will drop into the freezing territory. When you factor in the wind, the wind chills or the “feels like temperatures” will be in the 20s in many spots.

Don’t worry, and this cold snap is short-lived. As we head into next week, 80-degree temperatures make a return.

