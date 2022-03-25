Advertisement

Late season cold blast this weekend


By Melanie Layden
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trees are blooming, and spring break vacations are getting underway, but freezing temperatures return this weekend.

We’re under a threat of frost across the Midstate and wind chills in the 20s. This late-season cold shot comes in from the Great Lakes and the upper Midwest. Those areas are going to experience record cold temperatures this weekend.

Middle Tennessee will not see the freezing temperatures come in until Saturday night into Sunday morning. After that, temperatures will drop into the freezing territory. When you factor in the wind, the wind chills or the “feels like temperatures” will be in the 20s in many spots.

Don’t worry, and this cold snap is short-lived. As we head into next week, 80-degree temperatures make a return.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Former Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide
Verdict read in Nurse case
Verdict read in Nurse case
Man being sought after by MNPD
Investigators search for man in connection to March murder
Man recovering from hit and run
Man recovering from hit and run