Jury deliberations underway in trial of former Vanderbilt nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury will decide whether the former Vanderbilt nurse is guilty of reckless homicide, after she mistakenly gave a fatal dose of the wrong medication to a patient in her care in 2017.

Radonda Vaught was very composed when she talked to the media outside the Metro Courthouse on Friday morning. Vaught said no matter the outcome of this trial, the nursing community will be changed forever.

The state rested its case in Vaught’s homicide trial on Thursday. She is accused of giving a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in December 2017. Vaught is accused of negligent homicide for administering the wrong drug to Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017.

This trial is being streamed and discussed by healthcare professionals around the country - some even traveled here to watch in person. The nurses here to support Vaught told me yesterday this trial will make nurses everywhere fear prosecution for making a mistake. A sentiment Vaught echoed.

“I know what I have done and I know what I’ve taken away from her family. And I know that’s...ultimately, I know what I’m responsible for,” Vaught said. “Every time you have someone’s life in your hands, you have an obligation to do the best you can. And if you don’t, you have an obligation to tell the truth and to make it very clear to those around you that can make changes to make it better that this is what I did.”

Vaught added that she is glad to see “nurses are coming together and standing up and they are voicing their concerns.”

“Because we need to be...we need to be voicing our concerns,” Vaught said.

The jury was dismissed to deliberate at 8:30 a.m. meaning they are entering hour three of deliberations now.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.