Investigators search for man in connection to March murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An teenager is being sought after by Metro police for question Friday in connection to an early March murder.

MNPD officials said they are looking for Rodney T. Catchings, 18, who is wanted for questioning in the March 9th murder of Steven Godwin, 35, in a courtyard outside of the Citizen Plaza State Office Building.

Investigators said they believe that Catchings was in the area and may have information about Godwin being fatally shot on that Wednesday evening. However, their efforts have been unsuccessful in locating him thus far.

Police believe Catchings is in the Nashville/Middle Tennessee area, even though he has a Jackson, TN address.

Anyone with information on Catchings or his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.