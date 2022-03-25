‘How could you do that?’ Man speaks out after being hit by a car, police looking for the driver responsible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police continue to search for a car that hit and critically injured a man on the highway.

A Sumner County man is recovering after being hit by a car. He was changing a flat tire for a friend on the side of Briley Parkway near Thompson Lane when a vehicle struck him and took off.

Metro Police are searching for the driver. Traffic Unit investigators say the car that hit Justin Colon on March 19 is a red Mazda sedan that is now missing its passenger-side mirror because it was knocked off the ground in the crash.

31-year-old Justin Colon was injured in the crash and said he feels fortunate to be alive.

“I absolutely believe that it just wasn’t my time,” Colon said.

News4 talked to him while resting at home after being released from the hospital. He was hit by a car early Saturday morning after he had gotten off work. Colon said he was helping a coworker change the flat tire she got after driving over a pothole.

“As I was kind of finishing up with the tools and everything. I was crouched down at the tire and felt like what was a punch in the face or something like that and heard a crunch of an accident.”

The next thing he knew, Colon was thrown nearly 30 feet away.

“I heard her say, ‘Oh my gosh! Justin.’ I heard some tires screech, and before you know it, I was in a ditch with dirt in my mouth and wanting to die,” Justin said he saw the red-colored sedan speed off on Briley Parkway near Thompson Lane. “They did not stop whatsoever, and that is just one of the mind-boggling parts of this. How could you do that?”

Of the injuries he sustained, Colon says the most painful are five broken ribs. He also has a broken ankle and fractures around his eye. However, he says people’s support has been helping him stay strong.

“The fact that I didn’t have any sort of internal injuries, spinal injuries brain injuries is amazing. It could really truly be so much worse,” Colon said.

Colon is a Nashville opera singer who takes time to recover from his injuries. His ankle has

been operated on, but he says he has an extensive healing journey.

A GoFundMe has been made to help his family with the medical expenses associated with this hit-and-run accident. You can donate here.

