First Alert Forecast: Cool stretch continues

WE HAVE ISSUED A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT OF NEXT WEEK IN ADVANCE OF A COLD FRONT THAT COULD BRING HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG STORMS TO THE MID-STATE.

Another chilly morning for us across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures in the 40s and 30s as we’re headed out the door this morning. This afternoon we’ll see more cloud cover around and that should keep temperatures in the 50s. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky through the afternoon for an isolated shower, but most of us will end up staying dry. Tonight, will be another chilly one with lows around 40 by tomorrow morning.

As we start off our weekend, we can expect some more sunshine to go around on Saturday. The wind will pick up once again through Saturday afternoon with highs topping off in the upper 50s. Sunday is looking less breezy with a good deal of sunshine. Highs on Sunday will end up in the upper 50s to near 60.

We’ll then start a nice warm-up going into next week. Highs on Monday will climb into the mid 60s with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. Summer like temperatures are in store for our Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower to even the mid 80s! Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day but watch for that wind to pick up even more on Wednesday.

We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday night as we track a strong cold front that’s expected to move through the Mid State. As of now, we’ll be watching for heavy rain potential as well as the chance for some strong thunderstorms. Timing and details can still change in the coming days so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

After the rain tapers off on Thursday morning, we’ll drop back into the 60s for the afternoon.

