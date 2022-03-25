Crews evaluate residential fire in Lebanon Friday
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Crews responded to a residential fire in Lebanon Friday.
Assistant Lebanon Fire Chief Baird told News4 that a fire began Friday at 74 Upton Heights in Lebanon when a chair caught fire due to a space heater nearby.
Crews said smoke became visible as the fire spread to couch cushions and other objects near the chair.
Baird said the family is most likely displaced; however, crews are still evaluating the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.
