Crews evaluate residential fire in Lebanon Friday

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Crews responded to a residential fire in Lebanon Friday.

Assistant Lebanon Fire Chief Baird told News4 that a fire began Friday at 74 Upton Heights in Lebanon when a chair caught fire due to a space heater nearby.

Crews said smoke became visible as the fire spread to couch cushions and other objects near the chair.

Baird said the family is most likely displaced; however, crews are still evaluating the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.