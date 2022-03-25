Advertisement

Crews evaluate residential fire in Lebanon Friday


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Crews responded to a residential fire in Lebanon Friday.

Assistant Lebanon Fire Chief Baird told News4 that a fire began Friday at 74 Upton Heights in Lebanon when a chair caught fire due to a space heater nearby.

Crews said smoke became visible as the fire spread to couch cushions and other objects near the chair.

Baird said the family is most likely displaced; however, crews are still evaluating the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

