Cost of weddings continue to rise in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you are planning a wedding, you may be a little surprised by how the costs are adding up even more than normal, right now.

Local wedding planner, Sarah Barker, says brides- and grooms-to-be should start planning at least 8-12 months before they say, “I do.”

Barker says costs are up across the board, on everything from the flowers, food and staffing.

She says there are issues with getting people exactly they want for the big day because of supply chain issues and rising gas prices.

“Right now, the average on weddings is about $150-$200 per person. I’ve seen that go up to $300 person in this time,” Barker explained. “I would say there’s a 30% increase across the board. For brides that are planning their wedding I would say…it’s important to have a budget…but, additionally, to have a 20% increase just as a nest egg to cover those overages that are happening in the industry right now.”

Wedding season here in the Nashville area typically peaks between April and June.

According to wedding website, The Knot, the average cost of a wedding was $28,000 in 2021.

Barker advises every person approaching the planning stages of a weeding to imagine yourself handing

$200 to each person at your wedding…if you cannot do that, maybe consider cutting down on the guest list.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.