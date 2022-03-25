Antioch locals talk new possibilities for former Hickory Hollow Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members share their reaction Thursday following new plans announced by city officials

On Wednesday, Metro Nashville officials announced plans to purchase the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, and it’s causing a lot of buzz around town.

“I feel like that is amazing. It has sat empty way too long, “said April Holt, Antioch Resident.

Holt visits the park near Global Mall at The Crossings at least once a week with her son. So the news of Metro’s plans to acquire the mall was a surprise to her.

“I know we will be up here often if they start utilizing the space, “Holt stated.

Over at the Ford Ice Center, management says the idea of having new neighbors would be an excellent opportunity for regulars on the ice.

“It’s amazing just to have all of the people that come in and out of here every single day and the wide variety of people who come in and out of here. The diversity is amazing. So, it’s going to be great to see them utilizing this area specifically for that, “explained Brian Bailey, Ford Ice Center Antioch Business Operations Manager.

Skating Instructor Cody Howard has lived in Antioch for nearly a decade. With talks of creating a medical space similar to One Hundred Oaks, he’s looking forward to the convenience.

“Every time I go to get blood work, I have to go all the way to Vanderbilt at the main campus, and it takes me 30 minutes... Half of my day is gone. So having something like that here is going to be so much more convenient,” Howard stated.

