Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is said Friday they are still working to locate a one-year-old baby.

TBI said in a tweet that they are working on locating Aziah Lumpkin, 1, who has been missing since Feb. 27th.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin. The child has been missing since February 27th. @FranklinTNPD requested TBI's assistance today.



The baby is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/56zF90aOxb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 25, 2022

TBI said the baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to the baby’s disappearance.

The child is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sharles Lumpkin Jr. is 6′1″ and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin PD at (615)550-6840.

