Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is said Friday they are still working to locate a one-year-old baby.
TBI said in a tweet that they are working on locating Aziah Lumpkin, 1, who has been missing since Feb. 27th.
TBI said the baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to the baby’s disappearance.
The child is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sharles Lumpkin Jr. is 6′1″ and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin PD at (615)550-6840.
