Video shows youth group home supervisor attacked before teens escape


News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night.

This never-before-seen video is what happened before the teenagers escaped the Department of Children Services facility and then crashed a stolen car in Mount Juliet.

In the video you will only see on News4, a supervisor at Rosewood Youth Academy is calmly sitting on a couch in the living quarters at the DCS facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

In the corner of the video, you can see a teenager sneaking up behind him. In seconds, that teenager has him in a headlock.

Moments later, other teenagers rush up and begin an all-out assault.

What happened her led to that now infamous video of the teens crashing a stolen car from the facility and then running away, pursued by the assistant director who fires a shot in the air.

A Mount Juliet family told News4 they are counting their blessings after a car almost crashed into their home.

News4 Investigates confirmed Thursday that the supervisor assaulted in the video is not the assistant director who later chased after the teens.

There’s a lot more of this video to show you. You will see that it was a calculated attack. You will see the full video when News4 Investigates at 6.

