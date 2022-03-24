Advertisement

Tullahoma High School evacuated following bomb threat


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) – Tullahoma Police are investigating a potential bomb threat on Thursday directed at Tullahoma High School.

TPD officials told News4 students were released at 1:45 p.m. after police received the call. As investigators evaluated the threat, students and staff were evacuated to a safe location while still on the premise.

This was the second bomb threat reported Thursday that was made towards a high school.

Investigators are still evaluating the threat and have no further comment regarding the state of the danger.

THS officials said they would provide an update for students and staff later this evening regarding the threat.

