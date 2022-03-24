Advertisement

Smyrna PD: 2 arrested in shooting on Nissan Drive


These are the two men suspected in Smyrna
These are the two men suspected in Smyrna(Smyrna PD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police has charged two men for a shooting earlier this week.

David Sands and Matthew Ghee have been both charged with aggravated assault. The arrests come after a shooting in the 700 block of Nissan Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Police said Sands and Ghee followed two people pulling alongside their car and shooting in that area. One of the victims entered Circle K on Nissan Drive and told the clerk that they and their passenger had gunshot wounds.

Rutherford County EMS transported the two victims to the hospital, where police said one remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Fulton, Mississippi Police officers arrested Sands and Ghee. The arrests came after a routine traffic stop turned into what police said was a five-mile pursuit of the vehicle.

Sands faces two counts of aggravated assault, while Ghee faces one count of attempted criminal homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said Sands and Ghee remain in the Itawamba County jail, where they will stay until they are extradited to Tennessee.

