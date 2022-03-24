Prosecution rests case in trial of former Vanderbilt nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The prosecution rested its case in the trial of former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught on the third day of her trial on Thursday.

Vaught is accused of negligent homicide for administering the wrong drug to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017.

Vaught gave Murphey the drug Vecuronium, a paralyzing agent, instead of Versed, which is a sedative. Another employee found Murphey unresponsive just minutes after receiving the treatment. She was put on life support until her family removed it the next day.

On the third day of the trial, the prosecution had Donna Jones take the stand. Jones is a former nurse of 47 years and legal nursing consultant.

Jones broke down every aspect of how Vaught failed at the most basic procedures for administering medicine to a patient.

The prosecution rested following Jones’ time on the stand and the court took a brief recess.

After recess, the defense made a motion to the judge to acquit Vaught of her homicide charges, based on all the evidence the prosecution presented over the last two day.

The judge returned to announce that she had seen and heard enough from the prosecution to allow the trial to continue, denying the defense’s motion to acquit. The court then adjourned for lunch.

Prosecution rests in the RaDonda Vaught trial - the former Vanderbilt nurse charged with reckless homicide for mistakenly giving a patient a fatal dose of the wrong drug. @WSMV — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 24, 2022

