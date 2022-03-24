Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run incident in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run morning Wednesday in Antioch.

According to a crash report obtained by News4, officers responded to a crash at Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road and found a man unconscious, bloody, and barely breathing in the roadway.

A witness told officers that a vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord, dark in color, hit the pedestrian before driving off. They added that there were two men inside the car.

The two men in the car told the witness to call 911 before leaving the scene in the direction of northbound on Hobson Pike.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Kevin G. Vaughn, 22, and confirmed that he had severe injuries but is expected to recover. He was taken to Vanderbilt hospital later that day.

Police are still investigating the crash and nearby surveillance video to identify the two men in the car who hit Vaughn before driving off.

