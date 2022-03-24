Pedestrian killed by train Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police began investigating Wednesday an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.

Authorities told Smokey Barn News that the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing located at 17th Ave and West Hillcrest.

According to Smokey Barn News, officials have yet to release the victim’s identity due to the pending notification of the next of kin. However, the only confirmed information is that the victim is male.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

