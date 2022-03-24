News4 Investigates: Video inside youth facility shows attack before escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security footage obtained by News4 Investigates from inside Rosewood Youth Academy shows the brutal attack on a supervisor by four teenagers who would later steal a car from the facility and crash it.

The attack inside the DCS facility is the latest piece of video that showcases what happened Saturday night, March 19, in which four male teens escaped Rosewood, stole a car from a worker and then crashed it, narrowly missing a Mount Juliet home.

News4 Investigates then confirmed that the assistance director of the facility is being investigated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office after video shows him drawing a gun and firing it in the air after chasing the teenagers.

The video from inside Rosewood Academy shows how the teenagers were able to escape.

According to the police report, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, teenagers assaulted an employee.

News4 Investigates obtained startling video from inside Rosewood Youth Academy of teenagers attacking a supervisor on Saturday night.

The video shows a man, identified by a source directly familiar with the video as a supervisor, sitting on a couch in a common area in a building housing male juveniles in DCS custody.

The video shows the supervisor has no idea a teenager is sneaking up behind him.

Within seconds that teenager has him in a headlock, and two other teenagers rush in.

One of the teens tries to dig into the supervisor’s pocket.

The video shows the supervisor tries to fight back, kicking as he’s dragged over the couch.

A fourth teen can be seen then stepping out to put his hands on the supervisor, though it’s unclear what he’s doing.

That fourth teen then quickly runs back into a room and watches from the door.

The other teens continue to dig into the supervisor’s pockets as they put the supervisor in a headlock, falling to the floor, and begin punching him again.

A Mount Juliet family told News4 they are counting their blessings after a car almost crashed into their home.

At this point in the video, a juvenile goes over to the couch cushions and looks through them.

Another teenager struggles to open the door leading outside and finally gets it open.

The other teenagers then break away from the supervisor and run out.

The supervisor can then be seen getting on his feet, and after grabbing something on the couch, hurries after the escaped teens.

The video then shows other teenagers coming out and watching the escape from the door.

According to the 911 call made by an unidentified Youth Opportunity employee, the supervisor did not require medical attention.

In that 911 call, the employee said they wish to press charges against the teens for escaping from the facility and for the assault.

